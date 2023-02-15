‘Take you PVC and vote for me on the 25th of January’ – Tinubu makes another blunder in Kebbi State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, a video clip of the moment APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu asked his supporters to vote for him on the 25th of January surfaced online.

The video clip surfaced online a while ago and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu could be clearly heard telling his supporters during his recent rally in Kebbi State that they should pick up their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote for him on the 25th of January.

“In his Words”

“You take your PVC on the 25th of January and go to the Polling Unit, On top President APC, Gbam”, The Former Lagos State Governor said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)