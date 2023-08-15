Take Our President Out Of Your Mouth, Don’t Bite More Than You Can Chew -Femi Kayode Warns George Halloway

In a statement released by George Halloway, a former member of the British parliament, while speaking in a podcast, he made some false claims about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he made mention of the alleged drug case in the US. He also stated that the election that brought President Tinubu to power is being credibly contested as being fraudulent.

Reacting to this statements made by George, Femi Fani Kayode sent a strong message to him, instructing him to take the president out of his mouth and concentrate on his podcast. Femi Kayode further instructed him not to take more than he can chew.

Femi Kayode’s statement reads; “I had promised myself that I would not say a word at this time when people throw bricks at our President because we have already won the election and the battle is long over . However here I will make an exception because I just can’t bear it when these boys start mouthing off about our country and our leaders.And of course these are my words and thoughts and I speak only for myself. Someone please tell George not to bite off more than he can chew. I can bear such insults and words from a Nigerian without responding but not from a foreign leader. George Porgy needs to be careful when he throws bricks our way: unlike others, we Nigerians tend to strike back and when we do we hardly miss our target.

Permit me to end this with some genuine and heartfelt unsolicited advice from someone who used to respect you and who has read and listened to virtually all you have said and all your contributions, both within and outside of Parliament, over the last 40 years: take our newly-elected President out of your dirty little Englander mouth.

Stick to your podcasts and behave yourself”.

What do you have to say about this?

