Take our newly-elected President out of your mouth or prepare for mother of all wars-FFK to Galloway

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Former minister of ation and APC chieftain, warned George Galloway, a former member of the United Kingdom parliament, to take Nigeria’s newly-elected President, Bola Tinubu, out of his mouth or he prepares for the mother of all wars.

Fani-Kayode reacted in a tweet he recently released on his official Twitter account while addressing the statement Galloway made that he did a little background check on the Chairman of the ECOWAS, and he didn’t know that he was a drug dealer in US and that the election that brought him to power is remarkably contested.

George Galloway, in quote.

“I started to look into the past of the ECOWAS chairman, Bola Tinubu. I did not realise that he was a drug dealer in the United States. And the election that brought him to power is still being credibly contested as fraudulent.”

Fani-Kayode, having gone through what George Galloway wrote, said that he can’t tolerate such statement to Nigerian president by a foreigner especially foreigners from the Western region. He said that the stereotype of calling our leader, corrupt and fraudulent is not something that Nigerians will fold arms and just allow it slide. He said if George is looking for people with the character he listed, he should look within and he will see many of their Western leaders, Prime Ministers with that description.

He then warned Galloway,

“…Take our newly-elected President out of your little Englander mouth or prepare for the mother of all wars.”

pecial (

)