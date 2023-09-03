Taiwo Awoniyi’s Last Eight Premier League Games Stats

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has taken the English Premier League by storm in his last eight games, leaving fans and pundits buzzing with excitement. As reported by Squawka, his recent performances have been nothing short of sensational, characterized by an incredible goal-scoring streak and a newfound flair for assisting his teammates. Here’s a breakdown of Awoniyi’s last eight Premier League games:

1. A stunning brace to kickstart his remarkable run.

2. He followed up with another scintillating double, showcasing his predatory instincts in front of goal.

3. A solitary goal to maintain his impressive form.

4. Awoniyi found the back of the net yet again, proving that he’s a consistent goal-getter.

5. Another goal, making it five in just five games.

6. The hot streak continued as he scored in his sixth consecutive match.

7. Awoniyi’s scoring spree reached seven games with another goal.

8. Although the goalscoring streak came to an end, he turned provider with an assist against Chelsea.

Awoniyi’s goalscoring exploits garnered much-deserved attention, but his ability to contribute to his team’s success in multiple ways was on full display against Chelsea. The assist he provided highlights his growing influence on the field and his willingness to play a vital role for his team, not just as a striker but as a team player.

