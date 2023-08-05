Tailors, Here Are Some Ways Of Designing Clothes With Ankara Materials

As a fashion designer, it is your responsibility to always come up with unique style of outfits for your customers. Repeating the same style for your customers may not interest them. I’ll display some ways of sewing clothes for your customers with Ankara materials.

– Tops sewn with a v neckline; The type of neckline designed on an outfit is very important and you must make sure you apply only Beautiful and unique neckline on all your Attires, you can see an example of an attire with a v neckline below.

– Tops sewn with two different sleeves; This is a very popular style in the women’s fashion industry. Your customers will definitely appreciate this particular style of making clothes. In the example below, you can see that one of the sleeves is designed with Ankara while the other one is designed with a chord lace material but if you want to go for this style, you need to make sure the two materials used looks good together otherwise the attire may not really come out Beautiful.

– Gowns with one armed sleeve design; This is another popular style in the women’s fashion industry, this style is mostly worn by the young ladies. You can use any type of material to sew the one sleeve. In the image below, you can see that the sleeve is sewn with a cotton material that matches the Ankara material.

– Off-shoulder gowns; Your customers will also be very happy to rock this style to any event.

– Peplum tops; You can design Peplum tops with either short or long sleeve design depending on what your customers want.

– Short gowns; They are very beautiful and classy.

