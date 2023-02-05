NEWS

Tafawa Belewa Borrowed $82m To Build Kainji Dam, Today We Owe A Debt That Could Build 160 Dams- Obi

The Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has recalled how the former Prime Minister of the country, Late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Belewa borrowed the sum of $82 million to build Kainji dam which Nigeria is still using uptill today.

Speaking further, the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate made it known that 62 years after he borrowed the money, Nigerians are still benefiting from the dam, noting that today, Nigeria is owing a debt that could build 160 Kainji dams.

In addition, he demanded to know where the dams are. Mr Obi concluded by stating bit clearly that Nigeria has not invested in regenerative projects.

The Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Friday evening.

On several occasions, the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, had promised Nigerians that one of the major thing he will do as as president is to invest in power supply. But be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting patiently till 25th, so as to see how the election will end.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

