Tacha Would’ve Won If Not For Disqualification – Ike Onyeama

Ike Onyeama has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he said that Tacha Akide would have won in his set if not for the disqualification, Cee said that Tacha Akide was not supposed to win, she said that Mercy Eke would have still won regardless, she said that Mercy Eke was the choice of the streets.

Ike Onyeama said that Mercy Eke didn’t get disqualified despite the numerous offenses she committed in the Big Brother’s House, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Ike Onyeama talking about how the rival of his ex girlfriend should have won the Big Brother’s show if not for the disqualification that was given to Tacha Akide, one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Three Show.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

