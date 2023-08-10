NEWS

Tacha Threatens War If She Doesn’t Receive An Apology For Biggie’s Refusal To Disqualify Ilebaye

Tacha, a former participant in Big Brother Naija’s Pepper Dem season, has issued a warning that she will initiate an online conflict unless she receives an apology for what she considers an “unfair” disqualification from the show.

This comes after Ilebaye, a contestant from the All-Stars edition, was not disqualified despite being found guilty of physically confronting Ceec. Tacha’s strong reaction underscores the significance of maintaining fairness and uniformity in reality TV programs.

Reality TV shows like Big Brother Naija are captivating due to their ability to showcase everyday people in extraordinary circumstances. However, these shows often encounter controversies. Tacha’s removal from the competition prompted diverse responses, with some asserting that her behavior warranted disqualification, while others believed the penalty was excessive.

Irrespective of personal opinions on Tacha’s expulsion, it’s crucial to acknowledge that reality TV programs bear the responsibility of upholding equitable and consistent enforcement of regulations and consequences. If a contestant violates rules, appropriate measures should follow. Discrepancies in punishing identical infractions among different participants can erode the program’s credibility.

