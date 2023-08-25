Symptoms Of Satanic Exchange In A Man’s Life – Dr Olukoya

Renowned Nigerian Christian pastor and deliverance minister, Dr Daniel Olukoya, who serves as the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, shared profound insights during his recent sermon at the Church’s Speak Woe unto Stubborn long term problem programme.

In the message made available in a social media post, he mentioned some of the symptoms of satanic exchange in a man’s life. They include firstborn demotion, failure at the edge of a breakthrough, memory failure, lack of favour and children becoming enemies of their parents.

The man of God also added it is possible for the life of one person can be used to replace another. For instance, Proverbs 11:8(NKJV) states “The righteous is delivered from trouble, And it comes to the wicked instead.

He said Paul the apostle was a typical example, before his conversion persecuted the believers, dragging some to prison and facilitating the death of others. He did this despite having the potential to write 13 books of the Bible and that was because he was under the influence of another spirit

thehealthexplorer (

)