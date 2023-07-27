It’s sad that some men go through life thinking they’re fertile then, after getting married, they learn the truth. If you are unable to conceive a child, there are telltale indicators that will surface. Fertilisation of an egg requires sperm, however it is not always straightforward. The more sperm you make, the better off you’ll be.

However, a primary cause of male infertility in modern civilization is a low spèrm count, often known as oligospermia. According to healthline Although an average of about 75 million spèrm per mL of semen is regarded normal, a spèrm count of 15 million or fewer is considered poor. The benefits of detecting a low spèrm count early, so that therapy can begin sooner rather than later, outweigh the risks.

In this article, following a “Healthline” publication, we will examine the signs of a low spèrm count in men. Below is a list of them.

1. a lack of sèxual desire

Erèction problems

Third, a painful or swollen private region

Reduced body or facial hair

If you have any of these signs and symptoms, please visit a doctor right once.

HeathPlug (

)