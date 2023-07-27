NEWS

Symptoms Of Low Spèrm Count In Men

It’s sad that some men go through life thinking they’re fertile then, after getting married, they learn the truth. If you are unable to conceive a child, there are telltale indicators that will surface. Fertilisation of an egg requires sperm, however it is not always straightforward. The more sperm you make, the better off you’ll be.

However, a primary cause of male infertility in modern civilization is a low spèrm count, often known as oligospermia. According to healthline Although an average of about 75 million spèrm per mL of semen is regarded normal, a spèrm count of 15 million or fewer is considered poor. The benefits of detecting a low spèrm count early, so that therapy can begin sooner rather than later, outweigh the risks.

In this article, following a “Healthline” publication, we will examine the signs of a low spèrm count in men. Below is a list of them.

1. a lack of sèxual desire

Erèction problems

Third, a painful or swollen private region

Reduced body or facial hair

If you have any of these signs and symptoms, please visit a doctor right once.

