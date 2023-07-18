Symptoms Of Low Spèrm Count In Men And What To Do

Male and female infertility are two sides of the same coin. Low spèrm count is a major contributor to male infertility. When there are abnormally few spèrm in the semen, the medical term for this is oligospermia.

In keeping with a recent “Healthline” article, we will discuss the signs and symptoms of a low spèrm count, highlighting the critical nature of early diagnosis and treatment.

1) Discomfort or swelling of the sèxual organ

Fewer hairs on the face or body

3. Impotence/Erèction Problems

According to healthline The inability to get or keep an erèction during sèxual activity, known medically as erèctile dysfunction (ED), has been linked to a spèrm count that is too low. Hormonal fluctuations, circulatory issues, and psychological causes have all been linked to erectile dysfunction. A medical expert should be consulted in order to ascertain the root reason.

As soon as you notice these symptoms, it is imperative that you visit a doctor for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

