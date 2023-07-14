Symptoms of an ectopic pregnancy and when to get medical advice

When a fertilized egg implants itself elsewhere than in the uterus, most commonly in one of the fallopian tubes, this is known as an ectopic pregnancy.

The fallopian tubes lead from the ovaries to the uterus. They pose a risk to your health if you carry a pregnancy in which an egg becomes trapped.

The pregnancy can’t be saved, I’m afraid. Medication or surgery is typically required to get rid of it.

According to healthline One in every ninety pregnancies ends up becoming ectopic in the United Kingdom. This amounts to almost 11,000 births annually.

Ectopic pregnancy symptoms

The NHS reports that ectopic pregnancies may not always manifest with symptoms, and instead may be diagnosed during a regular ultrasound check.

Pregnancy symptoms, if any, often appear between weeks 4 and 12 of pregnancy.

Symptoms may consist of any or all of the following:

1. a lack of a menstruation and other pregnancy indicators

2. discomfort in the lower right abdomen

Third, a discharge of blood or dark fluid from the vágina.

4. Shoulder blade discomfort

5. pain or difficulty passing urine or feces.

However, these signs may not indicate anything major is wrong. Sometimes, other issues, like a stomach illness, can trigger them.

When to Seek Professional Help

Even if you haven’t received a positive pregnancy test yet, if you’re experiencing any of the above symptoms, you should get in touch with your doctor or dial 911 immediately.

An ectopic pregnancy is a medical emergency that necessitates prompt medical attention.

A pregnancy test and discussion of your symptoms with your doctor can help identify whether or not you may be experiencing an ectopic pregnancy.

An ultrasound and blood tests may be performed to confirm the diagnosis if you are referred to a specialized early pregnancy clinic for additional evaluation.

