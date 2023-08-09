Symptoms Of An Ectopic Pregnancy And When To Get Medical Advice

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb, usually in one of the fallopian tubes.

The fallopian tubes are the tubes connecting the ovaries to the womb. If an egg gets stuck in them, it won’t develop into a baby and your health may be at risk if the pregnancy continues.

Unfortunately, it’s not possible to save the pregnancy. It usually has to be removed using medicine or an operation.

In the UK, around 1 in every 90 pregnancies is ectopic. This is around 11,000 pregnancies a year.

Symptoms of an ectopic pregnancy

According to NHS, an ectopic pregnancy doesn’t always cause symptoms and may only be detected during a routine pregnancy scan.

If you do have symptoms, they tend to develop between the 4th and 12th week of pregnancy.

Symptoms can include a combination of:

1. a missed period and other signs of pregnancy

2. tummy pain low down on one side

3. vaginal bleeding or a brown watery discharge4. pain in the tip of your shoulder

5. discomfort when peeing or pooing.

But these symptoms aren’t necessarily a sign of a serious problem. They can sometimes be caused by other problems, such as a stomach bug.

When to get medical advice

Contact your doctor or call emergency room if you have a combination of any of the above symptoms and you might be pregnant, even if you haven’t had a positive pregnancy test.

An ectopic pregnancy can be serious, so it’s important to get advice right away.

Your doctor will ask about your symptoms and you’ll usually need to do a pregnancy test to determine if you could have an ectopic pregnancy.

You may be referred to a specialist early pregnancy clinic for further assessment, where an ultrasound scan and blood tests may be carried out to confirm the diagnosis.

