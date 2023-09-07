Symptoms Of A Dead Body Tissue Due To A Loss Of Blood Supply (Gangrene)

Gangrene is a serious condition where a loss of blood supply causes body tissue to die. It can affect any part of the body but typically starts in the toes, feet, fingers and hands.

According to NHS, Gangrene can occur as a result of an injury, infection or a long-term condition that affects blood circulation.

What are the symptoms of gangrene?

According to Clevelandclinic, Gangrene symptoms vary depending on the cause. General symptoms you may notice in the affected area include:

1. Red and swollen skin.

2. Severe pain or a loss of feeling.

3. Skin that looks pale and feels cool to the touch.

If a bacterial infection causes gangrene, you may have signs and symptoms that include:

1. Changes in skin color (from red to brown, and ultimately to purple or greenish black).

2. Chills.

3. Crackling sound when you press on your skin (this signals there’s a buildup of gas in your tissue).

4. Fast breathing and heart rate.

5. Feeling hot or sweaty.

6. Feeling very anxious.

7. Fever.

8. Loss of appetite.

9. Severe pain.

10. Skin that feels firm and tender to the touch.

11. Sores and blisters that release blood or foul-smelling pus.

12. Vomiting.

What does gangrene look like?

Changes in skin color are a prominent sign of gangrene. Your skin may initially look pale due to a lack of blood flow. But then it turns red. It may then turn brown before turning greenish-black. Your skin may also look swollen, possibly with noticeable sores or blisters.

Kwajaffa (

)