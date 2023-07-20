Symptoms a person is about to have a diabetic coma

According to MayoClinic, As the body loses its ability to effectively metabolise sugar, a condition known as diabetes develops. Untreated diabetes can lead to a number of fatal outcomes, including coma, heart disease, and organ failure.

1.The purpose of this article is to examine some of the warning symptoms of a diabetic coma. Get immediate medical attention if you experience any of the symptoms described in this article when your blood sugar is high or extremely high. Without prompt medical attention, diabetic coma can cause irreversible brain tissue loss, which can be fatal. You can take your time and digest the information at your own pace.

2.Very dry mouth is the primary symptom of diabetes that needs to be emphasised. This is because dry mouth can be an indicator of either low or high blood sugar. Dry mouth is an indicator of dangerously high blood sugar levels.

3.Breathing problems are another severe warning sign of diabetic coma. Difficulty breathing is a common symptom of diabetes and pre-diabetes and can be used as a diagnostic indicator. This being the case, prompt medical attention is required.

4.The body begins to tremble or shake violently before a diabetic coma sets in. Your strange weakness may be a symptom of a diabetic coma if it does not improve.

