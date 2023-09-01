NEWS

S£x These Days Is So Cheap, Gone Are Those Days It Was So Sacred _ BlessingCeo

Popular relationship therapist and mental health expert few hours ago in her official Facebook page video discloses that s£x these days is so cheap. She mentioned that in those days people valued s£x and it was more sacred and sweet than today.

BlessingCeo made this statement when she was lecturing the young ladies to build themselves and stop suffering. She also mentioned that men no more value women suffering with any woman, talk less of marrying them after years of suffering women. she urges women to work hard rather than depending on a man.

S£x in the days of our grand parents and parents was so sacred than these days. BlessingCeo made this statement in the video she posted. She said that nowadays s£x is cheaper, people no more enjoy s£x like before. It is now so cheap, she said.

