S’West has 6 ministers with 3 extras, making it 9; S’East only have 5 ministers -Nwoye

Senator Tony Nwoye, federal lawmaker, Anambra state, Labour Party, said that the issue now is, southwest has extra 3 ministers making it 9 because they have 6 states, but southeast has 5 ministers because they have 5 states, with extra 0 ministers.

Senator Tony Nwoye analyse this in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program, when he was reacting to the concerns of the south-easterners on the ministerial appointments by President Tinubu, whereby the region was only given 5 ministers.

Tony Nwoye began by saying that, he is not a tribalist and he believes in pan Nigeria, however, what they are saying is that since 1999 during Obasanjo’s regime, he appointed minister from the 36 States and he added one minister each from every zones of Nigeria. He said same thing in 2019 during President Buhari’s time.

However, he said section 14(3) 1999 constitution, said that any appointment must be done in a way that promotes national unity and must observe federal character.

“The issue is that northwest has extra 3 ministers making 10, they have 7 states, northwest has extra 2, making it 8, they have 6 states, north central has 2 ministers, making it 8. Southwest has extra 3 ministers, making it 9. South south has extra 2, making it 8. Southeast has extra 0, only 5 states.”

Watch video (13:51)

