Suspending People Won’t Help You, The Battle Line Is Fully Drawn – Wike tells PDP National chairman

The executive governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has called on the people of Rivers State to vote for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the state level, from Governor to State House of Assembly, as the G5 governors are yet to conclude on which presidential candidate they are endorsing for the general election.

He made this know while campaigning for his party members in his state. However, he reacted to the recent suspension of the Ekiti State executives and some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by saying that the dissolving of Ekiti State executive members will not do the National chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, any good.

According to his exact words, he said: “Dissolving Ekiti State executives will not help you, suspending people will not help you in anyway. The battle line has been fully drawn, we will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision we know is illegal.”

