‘ Suspending people will not help you in any way ‘- Wike tells PDP leadership

Photo File: Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has reacted to the suspension of some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He disclosed this during a campaign rally organized within the state lately.

Recall that Senator Nnamani of Enugu State, Chief Chris Ogbu of Imo State and some stakeholders from Ekiti State were recently suspended as a result of anti – party allegations.

Governor Wike said: ” Suspending people will not help you in any way. The battle line has been fully drawn. We will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision that we know is not legal. Do not think you can threaten people by saying you are suspended. We are above that level that you think you can threaten or intimidate anybody. We believe in the rule of law and our party should respect its constitution. When a man says you will not sleep, he too will not sleep”.

