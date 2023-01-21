Suspending G5 Governors Loyalists Won’t Help PDP – Wike Kicks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers, has informed Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP’s national chairman, that the party’s recent suspension of supporters of the G-5 Governors will not benefit the PDP in the upcoming elections. The Governor in particular called the Ayu-led NWC’s decision to dissolve the PDP executive committee in Ekiti State an act of tyranny that will be fought in court.

He dared Ayu to suspend him or any of the G-5 Governors and forewarned that the Ayu-led NWC’s use of authoritarianism would make matters worse for the party before the election. The Governor gave a speech during the State PDP Campaign Council’s Saturday inauguration in Bori, Khana Local Government Area.

Wike stated that the dissolution of the Ekiti State working committee would be contested in court due to the fact that there were still PDP members who upheld the rule of law and thought the party should adhere to its charter. Ayu’s punitive measures, according to the governor of Rivers, were “totally garbage,” and they had gone beyond that.

“Your dissolving Ekiti State Exco would not help you in any way,” he said, adding, “Let me also use this occasion to say to Iyorchia Ayu and his team. You won’t get any aid from suspending people. The entire battle line has been established. We will contest any judgment we know to be unlawful as I talk to you, using all legal means at our disposal.

To test whether the G-5 Governors could withstand the consequences, the Rivers governor dared Ayu and his fellow travelers to extend their authoritarian proclivities to them. We are waiting for you to announce my own and any other friends, he continued. As I previously stated, will a man sleep if he says you won’t? Ayu will sleep? Will his accomplices sleep? So don’t be concerned; we can repay you. We are capable of letting you know when enough is enough.

