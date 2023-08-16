Suspended CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to Face Trial for Alleged N6.9 Billion Procurement Fraud”

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is set to face legal proceedings alongside his associates over allegations of N6.9 billion procurement fraud. Scheduled to appear before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Thursday, August 16, 2023, the case involves charges of conspiracy, procurement fraud, and conferring corrupt advantages.

Emefiele, who has been in detention since his suspension from office by President Bola Tinubu on June 9, 2023, is accused of awarding contracts to the tune of N6.9 billion to various parties, including a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro, and her company, April 1616 Investment Limited. These contracts reportedly encompassed the purchase of a fleet of over 98 exotic vehicles and armored buses between 2018 and 2020.

The charges against Emefiele and his associates span multiple counts, with specific allegations detailing the conferment of corrupt advantages on Yaro and her company. These allegations fall under the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, carrying potential penalties of up to five years of imprisonment without the possibility of a fine.

The charges highlight instances where Emefiele is said to have used his position as CBN Governor to favor Yaro and her company. These include the procurement of Toyota Hilux vehicles, armored Mercedes Benz buses, Toyota Landcruisers, and a Toyota Avalon car. The charges are a result of investigations by the Federal Ministry of Justice, with Emefiele’s alleged actions deemed as contravening ethical standards and legal principles governing public office.

The list of witnesses against Emefiele includes prominent figures from the CBN, such as the Director of Procurement, Stanley Alvan, and Head of Procurement, Mike Agboro, among others. These witnesses are expected to provide evidence in support of the charges brought against the accused parties.

In a separate legal development, a Federal High Court in Lagos is set to rule on the application to withdraw charges of illegal possession of firearms against Emefiele. This case underscores the complexity of the legal issues surrounding the suspended CBN Governor and further raises questions about the actions taken during his time in office.

Source: Punch paper

