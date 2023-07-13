Suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele Finally Dragged To Court

The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has initiated legal proceedings against Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), following an order from the Federal Capital Territory High Court. According to DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya, the decision to charge Emefiele was made in compliance with the court’s directive. The situation unfolded after a high court in the Federal Capital Territory issued a one-week ultimatum to the DSS, urging them to either charge Emefiele or release him from detention.

Justice Hamza Muazu, who presided over a fundamental human rights suit filed by Emefiele against the DSS and other parties, acknowledged the constitutional authority of the DSS in carrying out arrests, detentions, and internal crime prevention. However, he emphasized that these duties must be conducted in accordance with the law. While sympathetic to Emefiele’s situation, the judge concluded that the applicant had not provided sufficient evidence to establish the unlawfulness of his arrest, detention, and investigation.

Though not granting all the reliefs sought by Emefiele, Justice Muazu recognized the validity of the application. He stressed the importance of a fair hearing and highlighted the absence of charges against Emefiele, deeming his continued detention unjustifiable. Consequently, the judge issued an order directing the respondents to either bring charges against Emefiele within one week or release him on administrative bail.

Emefiele had initiated the fundamental rights enforcement suit with the support of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Daudu, seeking protection for his freedom of movement and dignity of human life. In the suit, Emefiele requested the declaration of his ongoing arrest and detention since June 10 as void and requested N5 million as exemplary damages for his alleged unlawful detention.

On June 9, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele from his position as CBN Governor, citing an ongoing investigation into his office and planned reforms within the financial sector. Emefiele was directed to hand over his responsibilities to the Deputy Governor (tions Directorate), Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, who would act as the CBN Governor during the investigation and reforms.

