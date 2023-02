Suspected Vote Buyers Run Out of Luck As EFCC Nabs Them; A Lecturer Is Apprehended With N306,700

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Suspected Vote Buyers Run Out of Luck As EFCC Nabs Them; A Lecturer Is Apprehended With N306,700

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip