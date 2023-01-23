This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Suspected Kidnappers Behead Kidnapped Imo LG Leader After Receiving #6Million Ransom

According to reports,Chris Ohizu,the Sole Administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area LGA in Imo State, who was kidnapped for days and held in captivity by suspected kidnappers has been decapitated as soon as his captors collecting the ransom demanded to secure his freedom from family members.

Following the information acquired by news reporters,the head of the council was reportedly slaughtered yesterday,on Sunday,22nd January 2023, a day after his kidnappers allegedly received N6 million ransom for his release.

Quite unfortunately,on Sunday, a live footage of his execution surfaced the internet, in which the perpetrators bluntly stated that over their dead bodies will the forthcoming election take place in the country,a scene which sparked reaction and increased fear amongst civilians of the country.

An informant within the Local Government Area LGA who pleaded anonymity revealed that the assailants of the late sole administrator posted live footages of the execution with the phone of the deceased on his WhatsApp status.

Reportedly,the anonymous informant also noted that, “the sole administrator has been beheaded. We saw videos of how he was being beheaded on Sunday. His killers posted it with his phone on his own WhatsApp status. That was how people got to know that he was beheaded”.

“The videos were horrible. He was tied and half naked before he was beheaded. That was a painful way to die. They butchered him after collecting N6 million ransom”,he narrated.

Reacting to the shocking and gruesome occurrence,Henry Okoye, the state police department’s correspondent, acknowledged the event after being approached by news reporters and merely divulged that, “investigation is ongoing”.

Sadly,after torching his residential apartment in the Imoko community of the Arondizuogu region of the Local Government Area LGA on Friday,20th January 2023 the murdered lone administrator was actually hauled away along with two other people by their captors.Also,the deceased suffered multiple bullet wounds before he was dragged away.

“Do not panic,the security operatives are presently hunting down the perpetrators of such a wicked and cruel act and we will not rest until they’re brought down to their knees in order for justice to be served”,the police spokesman guaranteed.

