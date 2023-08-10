Suspect Who Was Arrested For Killing Ex-Lover Claims That The Victim Died After Drinking Soft Drink

A Nigerian man who was arrested by the police for killing his ex-lover and removing her intestines has confessed and narrated how the woman died.

According to a report by the Vanguard paper, the man’s name is Bankole Oginni. After his arrest, he told the security personnel that the victim died after drinking a soft drink he bought at a store in his area.

Bankole Oginni said that the victim called him and request for some financial support and he told her to come to his father’s house. When she arrived,he bought two bottles of soft drinks and have the victim one of the soft drinks.

According to report, Bankole Oginni disclosed that after the victim drank the soft drink, she suddenly slumped. Bankole Oginni said that at this point, he was scared and poured hot water on the victim as a way of getting her to wake up.

He went on to narrate how he decided to dispose the body of the victim by lowering the mass of her body by removing her intestines for easier disposal.

The suspect claimed that he was not the one that killed the victim, rather, he only made some moves to dispose the body of the victim after she died after drinking a soft drink.

