Suspect Reveals Why He Decided To Kidnap A Switzerland National After A Failed Gold Deal

A 34-year-old Nigerian man who is from Delta State, Larry Chidebere, has revealed the circumstances that made to get involved in an alleged kidnap of a foreigner who came into Nigeria to do business with him.

Larry Chidebere disclosed that that he is into gold business and he met a foreigner who is from Switzerland through an online gold trading platform. Larry Chidebere stated that the foreigner told him that he wanted to buy gold from him.

Larry Chidebere also revealed that the foreigner told him to book flight for him from Switzerland to Nigeria and also pay for hotel accommodation. Larry Chidebere claimed that the man told him that he will pay him what he had spent when he arrives Nigeria.

However, Larry Chidebere said that when the man arrived the country, he changed the terms of the deal and told him that he will pay him for the gold and $2,000 he spent on flight tickets and hotel accommodation when he gets back home in Switzerland.

Larry Chidebere noted that at this point, he refused to let the man travel back to Switzerland until he pays him back the $2,000 he had spent on him already. Larry Chidebere later got the money from the man’s partner whom was contacted through phone.

However, after forcefully collecting the money, while holding the man hostage, the police arrested Larry Chidebere and four other persons including a lady from Imo State.

Watch From The 40th Second Of The Video Below:



