NEWS

Suspect Reveals That He Removed His Ex-Lover’s Intestines To Reduce Size Of Her Body For Disposal

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

A 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, who was arrested by police officers in Ondo state for the murder of his ex-lover, has revealed how he murdered his ex-lover and removed her intestines.

Vanguard paper reported that Bankole Oginni told the police that he removed the intestines of the deceased to reduce the size of her body which be planned to dispose in a sack.

Bankole Oginni told the police that the deceased called him on the phone and asked him for financial assistance and he invited her to his family home.

Bankole Oginni claimed that he bought some bottles of drinks and offered the deceased a drink and after she drank the drink, she slumped.

Bankole Oginni stated that he panicked and did not know what to do and in his confusion, he poured hot water on the victim to know if she will wake up.

Bankole Oginni went on to say that when he noticed that the victim was dead, he cut her stomach open and removed her intestines for easier disposal. He went on to narrate that he tied her hands and cut her so that he could throw her away.

Lighthousemedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The graveyard silence is because people are waiting for the outcome of the PEPT- Igho Akeregha

10 mins ago

Jesus Christ Didn’t Come To Earth Only To Save Souls- Bishop David Oyedepo Speaks

12 mins ago

Today’s Headline: Kaduna tribunal: INEC Closes Case Without Witness As Gov Sani Seeks Extension Of Time; Tinubu Meets With Wike, El-Rufai In Aso

22 mins ago

Allegation: Plot To Subvert Justice in Ado Assembly Petition Uncovered

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button