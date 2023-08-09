Suspect Reveals That He Removed His Ex-Lover’s Intestines To Reduce Size Of Her Body For Disposal

A 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, who was arrested by police officers in Ondo state for the murder of his ex-lover, has revealed how he murdered his ex-lover and removed her intestines.

Vanguard paper reported that Bankole Oginni told the police that he removed the intestines of the deceased to reduce the size of her body which be planned to dispose in a sack.

Bankole Oginni told the police that the deceased called him on the phone and asked him for financial assistance and he invited her to his family home.

Bankole Oginni claimed that he bought some bottles of drinks and offered the deceased a drink and after she drank the drink, she slumped.

Bankole Oginni stated that he panicked and did not know what to do and in his confusion, he poured hot water on the victim to know if she will wake up.

Bankole Oginni went on to say that when he noticed that the victim was dead, he cut her stomach open and removed her intestines for easier disposal. He went on to narrate that he tied her hands and cut her so that he could throw her away.

Lighthousemedia (

)