Surviving the 2023 General Elections: 12 Tips to Stay Safe from Violence and Crime

As the much-anticipated 2023 general elections draw closer, tensions are rising in many parts of the country, and many people are angry and desperate. Unfortunately, some individuals may resort to violence, kidnapping, or even killing innocent people in their quest for survival. Therefore, it is essential to take some precautionary measures to ensure that you and your loved ones are safe during this period.

Here are some helpful tips to guide you:

Don’t keep late nights: Staying out late at night can put you at risk of attack or robbery. It is advisable to return home early and avoid going out unnecessarily at night.

Tell your family where you are going: Always inform someone close to you, like a family member or friend, about your whereabouts. This information can be helpful if you go missing or get into trouble.

Be alert anywhere you are: Always be aware of your surroundings and avoid being distracted by your phone or other electronic devices. Pay attention to the people around you and be cautious when walking alone or in unfamiliar areas.

Pick every call: Answering every phone call you receive can be crucial during this period. Some callers may have important information that could save your life.

Be cautious about what you eat or drink: It is advisable to avoid eating or drinking anything from people you do not know or trust. Unfortunately, we live in a world where everybody is a suspect, and this caution is necessary to avoid being poisoned.

Pray for God’s direction and protection: It is always essential to seek divine intervention before setting out for the day. Being sensitive to your surroundings, especially when entering public transportation, can be helpful in detecting potential danger.

Do not be a political thug or support political thuggery: Avoid getting involved in any political violence or supporting any political party’s thuggery. This action could put you and your family at risk.

Run for your dear life: If you sense that a fight or any form of violence is about to start, it is best to leave the area immediately. Grab your belongings and run for your dear life.

Avoid getting involved in any protest: Protests can be volatile during election periods. It is best to avoid being part of any protest or gathering that could turn violent.

Avoid night parties: Night parties or events can be extremely dangerous during this period. It is best to avoid them altogether.

Do not drive at night: Driving at night can be risky, especially when you are in an unfamiliar or remote area. You could be attacked or robbed, so it is best to avoid driving at night.

Park your car and get public transport home: If your car develops a fault at night, it is best to park it in a safe area and get public transportation to take you home until the next day.

Please share this information with everyone you know, even those you consider not close, because it is about life and death. Taking these simple precautions could save you and your loved ones from harm during this election period.

