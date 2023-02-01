Supreme Court Verdict: No Victor, No Vanquished, Let’s Unite To Rescue Nigeria, Says Obaseki

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision on the Edo PDP dispute, Governor Godwin Obaseki urged for all party members and the people of Edo to work together with the party and government to save Nigeria, describing the decision as “No Victor, No defeated.”

“The Supreme Court’s decision today, finally put to rest the protracted legal fight over the candidates who will fly the flag of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State in the general election on the 25th of February and the 11th of March 2023,” said Obaseki in a statement.

“As the party’s leader in the State, I kindly ask all members to view this development as the end of any conflict inside the Edo PDP and to recognise that everyone in the party has won. Now that we have gained strength and preparedness from this experience, we are determined to win the upcoming general elections.

This dispute, which has now been settled amicably, attests to the maturity of the performers who, as law-abiding party members, have submitted themselves to the judges’ ruling and accepted it.

“Since there are neither winners nor losers in this matter, I want to call on every member of our party to unite and speak out against the actual adversaries, since our party is large enough to accommodate our diverse views.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has orchestrated the current situation in our country, which is putting Nigerians through possibly the most trying times since the Civil War from 1967 to 1970. Our efforts must now be focused on overthrowing the APC and reestablishing our blessed nation.

“Therefore, I call on all of our members in Edo State to rise and join the gallant party men and women who did so in carrying out this vital work to save Nigeria and bring it back from the brink.” According to independent report.

