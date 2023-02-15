Supreme Court Takes Final Decision On Old Naira Notes Validity Today (Live Updates)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supreme Court will today take a final decision on the old Naira notes validity in Nigeria.

NewsOnline reports that the state governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara had, on February 3rd, dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court over the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The states urged the Supreme Court to compel President Muhammadu Buhari, the CBN, and commercial banks to rescind the February 10 deadline for the old N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes as Nigeria’s legal tender

Ruling last week Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered the Federal Government to halt the implementation of the currency redesign policy pending the determination of the substantive suit.

NewsOnline reported that the apex court, in a unanimous ruling, restrained the Federal Government, CBN, and commercial banks from implementing the deadline for the old 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes to stop being a legal tender.

The apex court also stopped the three defendants from continuing with the deadline pending the determination of a notice in respect of the issue.

NewsOnline Nigeria understands that the apex court is set to take a decision on old Naira notes validity today in FCT, Abuja.

