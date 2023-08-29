Supreme Court Said To Prove Election Irregularities Proof Must Be From Party Agents At Polling Unit – Liborous Oshoma

A legal practitioner, Liborous Oshoma has stated that substantiating election irregularities is a challenging task because the Supreme Court has consistently emphasized the need to prove election irregularities on a polling unit basis.

Speaking in an interview with Arise , Oshoma said for a petitioner to establish election irregularities, it is required that the party’s agents who were present at the polling units provide firsthand evidence of such irregularities. He said that when it comes to the collation process, the evidence presented should be sourced from the party’s agents stationed at the collation center. He added that many petitioners, recognizing the challenges involved in proving election irregularities, focus on technical aspects of the election process instead.

According to Oshoma: “Against the backdrop of my knowledge and experience at the election petition tribunal, I have handled quite a lot since 2003, proving election irregularities is usually very difficult: it is a very tall order because consistently the Supreme Court has said that you need to prove irregularities on a polling unit basis and it must be the agents of the party that witnessed what transpired at the polling unit, and if you are talking about collation then it must be your agents at the collation center. So what most of the petitioners do, because they know that area is a tall order, is they look out for the technical areas such as qualification of candidates.

You can watch the video of the interview from 2:52 on YouTube

