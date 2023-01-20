Supreme Court Returns Akpabio To Senatorial Race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Supreme Court has affirmed Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District election.

The apex court gave the verdict in a judgment on Friday.

Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had ordered his removal on the grounds that he had already contested for the presidential ticket of the APC.

However, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa ruled in his decision on Friday that the court lacked authority to get involved in political party matters.

The nomination of Mr. Udom Ekpoudom, whose name APC had posted on the Independent National Electoral Commission website, was then overturned by the Supreme Court (INEC).

Remember that Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court had ruled that the electoral umpire could not refuse to recognise and publish Akpabio’s name as one of the senatorial candidates because the APC had given his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

But the appellate court had overruled the lower court, at the time.

