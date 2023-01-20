NEWS

Supreme Court Reinstates Godswill Akpabio As APC Akwa Ibom North Senatorial Candidate

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 20 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supreme Court Reinstates Godswill Akpabio As APC Akwa Ibom North Senatorial Candidate

The Supreme Court reinstated Godswill Akpabio, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, as the APC’s senatorial candidate for the Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District on Friday.

In a majority ruling delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, the Supreme Court upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which had ruled in favor of the recently retired minister of Niger Delta Affairs in September of last year. After reviewing Akpabio’s justifications, Saulawa determined that his appeal was meritorious and hence allowed.

Akpabio appealed the Court of Appeal Abuja’s order to vacate his Federal High Court of Abuja victory, and that is why the decision was made. The Supreme Court observed in its unanimous decision that each of the 10 concerns submitted by the appellant was answered in his favor and against the respondent.

The court ruled that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case and that whatever decisions it made were null and void. Recall that on November 14, 2022, the Court of Appeal in Abuja overruled the decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja that ordered Akpabio to resign as the APC candidate for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

A three-judge panel of justices led by Justice Danlami Senchi decided that Akpabio had broken the rules by failing to present a proof of arguments within the stipulated time.

Content created and supplied by: SimeonDav (via 50minds
News )

#Supreme #Court #Reinstates #Godswill #Akpabio #APC #Akwa #Ibom #North #Senatorial #CandidateSupreme Court Reinstates Godswill Akpabio As APC Akwa Ibom North Senatorial Candidate Publish on 2023-01-20 20:32:30



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 20 hours ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Setback For Peter Obi As Governor, Senatorial, Other Candidates Dump LP For APC In Jigawa

4 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi Alights From His Vehicle To Hug A Female Supporter In Kafanchan (Video)

5 mins ago

I Was Sitting Down For APC Campaign And They Threw Either Bomb Or Dynamite In Front Of Me – Victim narrates

14 mins ago

Todays Headlines:Sowore Mocks Tinubu For Sleeping In Meeting;My Political Career Still Alive—Nnamani

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button