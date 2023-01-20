Supreme Court Reinstates Godswill Akpabio As APC Akwa Ibom North Senatorial Candidate

The Supreme Court reinstated Godswill Akpabio, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, as the APC’s senatorial candidate for the Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District on Friday.

In a majority ruling delivered by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, the Supreme Court upheld the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which had ruled in favor of the recently retired minister of Niger Delta Affairs in September of last year. After reviewing Akpabio’s justifications, Saulawa determined that his appeal was meritorious and hence allowed.

Akpabio appealed the Court of Appeal Abuja’s order to vacate his Federal High Court of Abuja victory, and that is why the decision was made. The Supreme Court observed in its unanimous decision that each of the 10 concerns submitted by the appellant was answered in his favor and against the respondent.

The court ruled that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case and that whatever decisions it made were null and void. Recall that on November 14, 2022, the Court of Appeal in Abuja overruled the decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja that ordered Akpabio to resign as the APC candidate for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

A three-judge panel of justices led by Justice Danlami Senchi decided that Akpabio had broken the rules by failing to present a proof of arguments within the stipulated time.

