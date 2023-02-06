This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supreme Court has reinstated Yobe North APC senatorial candidate Ahmad Lawan.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled 3–2, reinstating Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District.

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court overturned lower courts’ rulings that confirmed Bashir Sheriff Machina as the APC candidate after the May 28, 2022 election.

The latest Supreme Court ruling nullified the two lower court rulings on the grounds that Bashir Sheriff Machina used an “originating summons” to bring his case before the Federal High Court.

Based on the serious nature of the claims made against the defendants, the majority of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Centus Chima Nweze, ruled that Bashir Sheriff Machina should have filed his lawsuit in the Federal High Court by issuing a Writ of Summons.

According to Justice Nweze, originating summons will not be able to settle the antagonistic problems at play in Machina’s case.

Justices Adamu Jauro and Emmanuel Akomaye Agim dissented from the majority opinion and upheld the decisions of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, naming Machina as the APC’s candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District.

After reviewing the facts and law, the two justices concluded that the primary election on May 28, 2022, which resulted in Machina’s nomination, was properly held.

Because the primary poll on May 28 was not nullified before the primary election on June 9, 2022, which supposedly produced Lawan, Justices Jauro and Agim claimed that APC held an illegitimate primary election, calling it illegal, unlawful, and a contravention of Section 285 of the 1999 Constitution.

They also concluded that Lawan had voluntarily withdrawn from the APC’s presidential primary election in an uncontested letter to the party.

Since APC never informed INEC that a primary election would be held on June 9, 2022, the opposition party claimed that INEC had not seen that event.

As a result, they ruled that the APC’s appeal was unfounded and invalid.

