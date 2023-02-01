Supreme Court fixes date to rule on suit against Ahmad Lawan’s senatorial candidacy.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed February 6 for final judgment in the long-drawn legal battle over the authenticity of the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for Yobe North Senatorial District.

Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the current Senate President, and a man named Bashir Sheriff Machina are involved in a legal dispute over the senatorial nomination.

After hearing from the attorneys for Bashir Sheriff Machina and the All Progressives Congress APC, the Apex Court set the judgment date.

The date was set by Justice Centus Chima Nweze, who presided over a five-judge bench of the Court.

The APC appealed the rulings of the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal that named Bashir Sheriff Machina as the party’s candidate and supported Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan as its nominee for senator.

The APC argued in their arguments provided by Sepiribo Cromwell Peters that the primary election held on May 27, 2022, which produced Bashir Sheriff Machina, was illegal since it was carried out by unlicensed individuals.

He asserted that the primary election that produced Ahmad Lawan as president of the Senate on June 6 was the real primary election for the party.

However, Mr. Sarafa Yusuff, Bashir Sheriff Machina’s attorney, petitioned the Apex Court to reject the APC’s appeal because it was baseless and frivolous.

He revealed to the Supreme Court that the primary election was managed by the APC’s National Working Committee on behalf of the Danjuma Manga Committee, which was established by the party.

Yusuff brought the court’s attention to an affidavit filed by Danjuma Manga, who claimed that the APC National Secretariat had appointed him and five other people to oversee the senatorial primary polls in Yobe State.

The attorney noted that the APC had not yet refuted or dismissed the affidavit of the aforementioned Danjuma Manga and requested the court to recognize Bashir Sheriff Machina as the legitimate APC candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District.

Trendzhub (

)