Supreme court dismisses suit challenging Oyetola’s participation in Osun election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to end the participation of former Osun State Governor Geboyega Oyetola and his deputy, Benedict Arabi, in the rerun of the gubernatorial election on July 16, 2022.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, in a decision dated September 30, 2022, disqualified Oyetola and Alabi from standing for the gubernatorial elections on the grounds that their nomination forms had been approved by the interim president of the APC, who is also in office. Maimarabuni is the state governor.

Justice Nwite’s judgment was overturned by the Abuja Court of Appeal in a December judgment, and the PDP appealed to the Supreme Court. In a ruling issued on Thursday morning, a five-member Supreme Court panel headed by Justice Centus Nweze ruled that the PDP’s appeal was without merit and ordered attorney Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN) to withdraw the PDP.

The court held that, according to the law, the PDP cannot challenge the process that led to Oyetola and Alabi being the APC candidates in the elections.

Chookiebiz (

)