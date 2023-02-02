Supreme Court Dismisses Suit Against Oyetola’s Participation In Osun State Election

The Supreme court has dismissed an appeal from People’s Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to restore the nullification of the Ex-Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his deputy Mr Benedict Alabi in July 2022 Governorship election.

A five-member panel of the supreme court which was led by Justice Centus Nweze said on Thursday that the People’s Democratic Party lacks merit and ordered PDP’s Kehinde Ogunwumiju to withdraw it.

The Panel revealed that People’s Democratic Party could not under the law question the process that led to the emergence of Gboyega Oyetola and Benedict Alabi as the candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

In September, Justice Emeka of the Federal High Court nullified the participation of Gboyega Oyetola and Benedict Alabi’s in the last year’s election, but the supreme court has now dismissed the suit against the governor and his deputy.

It was reported that Governor Adeleke won the election as Osun State Governor last year, but the tribunal court said in a judgement released last week that Governor Gboyega Oyetola should be announced as the winner and Governor Adeleke has now headed to the court of appeal.

