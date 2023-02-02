This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supreme Court dismisses petition to overturn Oyetola’s participation in the Osun election.

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to reinstate the nullification of Osun’s ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola and his deputy Benedict Alabi’s participation in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

On Thursday, a five-member Supreme Court panel led by Justice Centus Nweze ruled that the PDP’s appeal lacked merit and ordered PDP counsel Kehinde Ogunwumiju to withdraw it.

The court ruled that the PDP could not challenge the process that led to the selection of Oyetola and Alabi as All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the election under the law.

On September 30, 2022, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that Oyetola and Alabi’s participation in the governorship election was invalidated because their nomination forms were endorsed by an acting chairman of the APC who was also a serving governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

In December last year, the Court of Appeal in Abuja overturned Justice Nwite’s judgment, which the PDP appealed to the Supreme Court.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Oyetola lost the governorship of Osun State to Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), after polling 375,027 votes, while Adeleke of the PDP claimed 403,371 votes (INEC).

However, the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal fired Adeleke as governor last week and declared Gboyega the winner of the governorship election.

In a majority decision, Justice Tetsea Kume stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not comply substantially with the Constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

He then subtracted the observed over-voting from the votes cast for the candidates and declared that Oyetola had won the election with 314 and 921 votes, while Adeleke received 290 and 266 votes.

The judge ordered INEC to withdraw Adeleke’s certificate of return and issue a new one to Oyetola, who received a majority of valid votes.

