Supreme Court dismisses APC’s suit against PDP on House of Reps ticket tussle

The All Progressives Congress (APC) filed an appeal against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ahiazu Mbaise Ezinihitte Federal Constituency of Imo State, but the Supreme Court dismissed it.

The appeal was dismissed by the Supreme Court on Friday on the grounds that the APC lacks the legal authority to interfere with the PDP’s candidate selection procedure.

The Supreme Court ruled that the APC behaved as a meddlesome invader and busybody in the methods and manners it became engaged in the PDP problems in a decision written by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim.

Nnamdi Igbokwe, a high-ranking APC official in Imo State, had filed the lawsuit to challenge Emeka Martins Chinedu’s selection as the PDP’s candidate for the Ahiazu Mbaise Ezinihitte Federal Constituency.

He had asked the court to issue an injunction telling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to accept or list Chinedu as a candidate who had been duly nominated.

The APC was upset when the PDP’s nominee for the House of Representatives ticket in the February 25, 2023, National Assembly election was returned unchallenged in a primary.

The APC argued that the PDP primary election’s uncontested system, which resulted in Emeka Martins Chinedu, was illegal and should not be recognised by the electoral authority.

Before taking the case to the Supreme Court to express its ire over how PDP produced the candidate, APC had lost the case in the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in its decision that the appellants (APC and Igbokwe) had no right to contest the PDP’s candidate selection procedure.

In dismissing the appeal, Justice Agim stated that the APC argument lacked validity and directed the parties to bear their respective legal expenses. According to dailypost report.

