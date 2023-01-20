This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supreme Court dismisses APC’S appeal on Kebbi House of Reps candidate nomination.

The Supreme Court has voided the nomination of Kabir Labbo Jega as the candidate for Jega-Aliero-Gwandu Federal Constituency of Kebbi State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

While upholding the declaration of Umar Jega as the validly nominated candidate of the party,

the apex held that name of Labbo was wrongly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the APC as its candidate.

In a judgment prepared by Justice Uwani Musa Abba-Aji, the Supreme Court dismissed the suit of the APC instituted to support the nomination of the unlawful candidate.

The Supreme Court reinstated Mohammed Umar Jega as the legitimate and genuine candidate who should be acknowledged by the APC and INEC while rejecting the APC’s appeal.

Umar Jega was upheld by the Supreme Court on the grounds that he won the party’s primary election, which was held on May 27, 2022, in line with the law by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

In a similar vein, the Court rejected Labbo Jega’s purported nomination and name submission on the grounds that the State Working Committee SWC of the party had conducted the party’s primary election in an illegal manner, which led to his victory.

The Court argued that, in accordance with the law’s provisions, only political parties’ National Working Committees (NWCs) have the authority to hold primary elections for the purpose of nominating candidates for office.

The Court of Appeal’s earlier ruling that had sided with Mohammed Umar Jega and against the APC was upheld.

The APC was not assessed costs by the Apex Court.

