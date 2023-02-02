This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supreme Court Dismisses Adeleke Suit Against Oyetola’s Participation in Osun Election

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Adeleke seeking to reinstate the cancellation of the participation of former Osun governor Gboyega Oyetola and his deputy, Benedict Alabi, in the gubernatorial election in July 16, 2022.

A five-member Supreme Court panel headed by Justice Centus Nweze on Thursday ruled that the PDP’s appeal was unfounded and ordered PDP attorney Kehinde Ogunwumiju to withdraw.

The court held that the PDP could not, by law, question the process that led to the appearance of Oyetola and Alabi as candidates for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the election.

Judge Emeka Nwite of the Federal Supreme Court in Abuja, in a ruling of September 30, 2022, annulled Oyetola and Alabi’s participation in the gubernatorial election on the grounds of their nomination forms. was approved by an interim president of the APC who is also a serving governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

The Nwite Justice ruling was overturned by the Abuja Court of Appeal in a ruling made last December, a decision the PDP appealed to the Supreme Court.

Source; Channels Television

