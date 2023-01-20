Supreme Court Declares Akpabio APC Candidate Of Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial District

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Godswill Akpabio will represent the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming general elections in the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, the Supreme Court confirmed on Friday.

Justice Ibrahim Saulawa stated in a lead opinion that the “appeal wins on the merits and is permitted.”

The decision was made in response to an appeal Akpabio filed against the Court of Appeal Abuja’s decision to overturn his victory at the Federal High Court Abuja.

Each of the 10 questions raised by the appellant were decided in his favour and against the respondent, the Supreme Court noted in its unanimous verdict.

The Supreme Court ruled that the lower court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case and that any ruling made by the court was null and void.

You may recall that on November 14, 2022, the Court of Appeal’s Abuja division overturned the Federal High Court of Abuja’s ruling that had Godswill Akpabio removed as the APC candidate for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

Akpabio was found to have violated the rules by failing to provide a proof of arguments within the allotted time, according to a three-judge panel of justices chaired by Justice Danlami Senchi.

The tribunal additionally determined that Akpabio was unable to take part in the APC’s legitimate primary, which produced Udom Ekpoudom as a candidate, because he had run in the party’s presidential primary and was under INEC supervision on May 27.

However, on September 22, 2022, Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the INEC to re-nominate Senator Akpabio as the APC candidate. Senator Akpabio was the person chosen by the party in the second primary on June 9.

The trial court had ordered INEC to recognise the former Niger Delta Minister as the APC’s standard bearer.

As the APC senatorial candidate for the Akwa Ibom North/West senatorial district in 2023, Justice Nwite also ordered INEC to publish Akpabio’s name. He claimed that the Commission had violated the law when it refused to accept and publish the former governor’s name after the APC had submitted it to it as its candidate.

According to Justice Nwite, following the primary held on June 9, 2022, by the National Working Committee of the party, Akpabio was duly nominated as the APC’s candidate for the Akwa – Ibom North/West Senatorial District.

The trial judge criticised INEC for choosing to oversee the unlawful primary held on May 27 by a segment of the party led by Augustine Ekanem rather than the allowed primary held on June 9 by the APC NWC. According to independent report.

