Supreme Court Breaks Silence On Akpabio, Lawan, Warns Kperogi, Other Critics

The Supreme Court has warned those criticising it over the pronouncement on Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Although Akpabio and Lawan, did not contest senatorial primary elections in their respective constituencies as a result of their involvement in the Presidential Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the apex court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise them as candidates for the February 25 elections.

The judgement was criticised in a post by Faroq Kperogi, a Nigerian scholar and social commentator located in the US.

The court spoke out against what it called “unwarranted attacks on judicial officers” in a statement that its Director of Press and Information, Dr. Festus Akande, released on its behalf.

“We have watched the sad occurrences that have been taking place in the country, notably within the political scene, for a few days now with total dismay,” the statement continues.

It is very depressing to realise that some people and groups who ought to know better and even have renowned roles as role models for a bigger percentage of the population are now, regrettably, the very ones blatantly exhibiting ignorance and infantilism while defending the indefensible.

Farooq Adamu Kperogi, who identified himself as a Nigerian-American professor, opted to fall into an abject abyss of unredeemable ignorance by directing twisted rage at Supreme Court Justices with the aim of appeasing his paymasters in an ineptly penned toxic piece.

“We have been very clear that judicial officers are neither political office holders nor politicians who should wear such robes on several occasions.

We must not allow our quiet to be interpreted as timidity or cowardice.

“Undoubtedly, every Nigerian citizen has the unalienable right to express their opinions without hindrance; yet, even when exercising this fundamental right, we should be careful to respect the caution gate of self-control in order to avoid violating the rights of others.

As every term used by the pen-happy Kperogi only succeeded in portraying the kind of vacuum that sign-posts everything that he has as academic success, we should be rational enough to make a good choice of respectable words, even in a condition of emotional disequilibrium.

“I believe those who share credentials with him are obviously embarrassed to claim any kind of connection with a person who has a repulsive history of verbally abusing people repeatedly over the years because he doesn’t see the good in anything positive.

He has only been able to inflict on himself a spirit of bellicose jingoism, which is not a mark of honour for any intelligent person or academic anywhere in the world.

