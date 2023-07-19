Supreme Court: Ariwoola Is Innocent, He Did Not Converse With Tinubu On Telephone

It’s not a news that the chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was accused of alledgedly having a telephone call with president Bola Tinubu. According to Channels, it was reported that Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has been cleared, and we should debunk any news of him conversing with president Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Channels

