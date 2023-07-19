NEWS

Supreme Court: Ariwoola Is Innocent, He Did Not Converse With Tinubu On Telephone

It’s not a news that the chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was accused of alledgedly having a telephone call with president Bola Tinubu. According to Channels, it was reported that Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has been cleared, and we should debunk any news of him conversing with president Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

During the last presidential election, the chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was accused and the case has been in court for a while now. According to Channels, the supreme court of Nigeria has clarified that the chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, did not have a telephone conversation with president Bola Tinubu.

According to Channels, the chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola did not have any conversation with president Bola Tinubu or anyone else on the ongoing presidential election petition on the 2023 election. Kindly share your reactions the comment section below.

Source: Channels

