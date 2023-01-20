Supreme Court affirms Akpabio as APC’s Akwa Ibom senatorial candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Godswill Akpabio was officially recognized as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Akwa-Ibom North-West senatorial seat by the Supreme Court on Friday. The election is scheduled for February 25.

The judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to remove Mr. Akpabio as its candidate was contested by the APC.

Mr. Akpabio is a former minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the former governor of Akwa-Ibom State.

The appellate court had on November 14, 2022, directed INEC to recognize retired deputy inspector general of police Udom Ekpoudom as the legitimate candidate for the party in Mr. Akpabio’s place.

The Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal erred in assuming jurisdiction in the case, the Supreme Court ruled, because the matter of candidate nomination lies squarely with political parties. The five-member panel, which was led by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, reached a unanimous decision on Friday.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, erred when it ordered Mr. Akpabio’s replacement with Mr. Ekpoudom as the APC’s flagbearer when the former was not a party before it, according to Ibrahim Saulawa, one of the five members of the Supreme Court’s five-member panel who read the lead judgment.

Mr. Saulawa declared, “The judgment of the Court (of Appeal) below is hereby set aside.”

According to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Supreme Court determined that each of the 10 points raised by the appellant was resolved in his favor and against the respondent.

The court said that any decision made by the lower court amounted to nullity and that it lacked authority to hear the issue.

You may recall that on November 14, 2022, the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal annulled the decision of the Federal High Court Abuja and disqualified Mr. Akpabio from running for the APC nomination in the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

Mr. Akpabio failed to provide a proof of arguments within the prescribed period of time, according to a three-judge panel of justices chaired by Danlami Senchi.

The tribunal additionally determined that Mr. Akpabio was unable to take part in the APC’s legitimate primary, which was held on May 27, 2022 and was overseen by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and which resulted in Mr. Ekpoudom’s selection as the candidate.

But on Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the Court of Appeal’s ruling. Although the court determined that the court below lacked jurisdiction to hear the case because it involved a party internal matter, its ultimate decision to reinstate Mr. Akpabio as the party’s legitimate candidate is consistent with the Federal High Court Abuja’s earlier ruling from 22 September 2022.

In the ruling of the Federal High Court, the judge, Emeka Nwite, commanded INEC to re-nominate Mr. Akpabio as the candidate of the APC, who was chosen by the party in the second primary on June 9, 2022.

In addition, Mr. Nwite directed INEC to release Mr. Akpabio’s name as the APC’s senatorial candidate for the Akwa Ibom North/West senatorial district in 2023. He claimed that the Commission had broken the law by refusing to accept and publish the former governor’s name after the APC had submitted it to it as its candidate.

He continued by saying that Mr. Akpabio has been duly nominated as the APC’s candidate for the Akwa Ibom North/West Senatorial District following the primary held on June 9, 2022, by the party’s National Working Committee.

The trial court criticized INEC for choosing to observe the illegal primary election on May 27, 2022, which was held by a group of the party led by Augustine Ekanem, as opposed to the legal primary on June 9, 2022, which was authorized and held by the APC NWC.

