Supporting Coups In Any Form, Even By Comparing Them To Disputed Elections, Is Not Acceptable-Keyamo

We would benefit from realizing sooner rather than later that a coup d’état is not the appropriate response to contested elections in Africa. under Africa, virtually every election has historically been under controversy. Even while there are legal avenues to pursue justice in cases of contested elections, there are none available in cases of coups because the Constitution would be suspended at the time of a coup.

Even when we have questions about some institutions, we must learn to submit to the constitutional process for resolving contested elections and election complaints. As the leader of the opposition, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our president, exemplified the admirable democratic virtue of combating electoral injustice through legal methods rather than by endorsing or advocating coups, and he ultimately prevailed.

The opposition should be humble enough to learn from him.

Supporting coups in any form, even by comparing them to disputed elections, is not fashionable or acceptable.

