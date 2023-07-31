NEWS

Supporting Coups In Any Form, Even By Comparing Them To Disputed Elections, Is Not Acceptable-Keyamo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

In a statement posted to Twitter, a Nigerian lawyer, columnist, and human rights activist, Festus Keyamo, Stated:

We would benefit from realizing sooner rather than later that a coup d’état is not the appropriate response to contested elections in Africa. under Africa, virtually every election has historically been under controversy. Even while there are legal avenues to pursue justice in cases of contested elections, there are none available in cases of coups because the Constitution would be suspended at the time of a coup.

Even when we have questions about some institutions, we must learn to submit to the constitutional process for resolving contested elections and election complaints. As the leader of the opposition, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our president, exemplified the admirable democratic virtue of combating electoral injustice through legal methods rather than by endorsing or advocating coups, and he ultimately prevailed.

The opposition should be humble enough to learn from him.

Supporting coups in any form, even by comparing them to disputed elections, is not fashionable or acceptable.

Source: Twitter.

This is the link to the tweet.

Dear esteemed readers what are your opinions concerning this?

Victory27 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Negative Effects Of Drinking Water In The Morning After Waking

29 mins ago

Reactions as Wizkid and Jada P’s second son, AJ turns a year older

39 mins ago

Female Lawyers: Here Are Black and White Outfit Ideas To Try Before Putting on Your Legal Robes

1 hour ago

Okowa Faced Me With A Gun Through His ADC To Stop Me From Participating in the Process—Gbagi

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button