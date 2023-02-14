This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supporters Stormed The Venue Of Tinubu’s Rally In Imo And Began Chanting Obi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, visited Imo State to continue their presidential campaign.

The campaign made a new hit as supporters were seen chanting the name of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi during the All Progressive Congress, Presidential Campaign in the state.

In the trending video which surfaced online on Twitter, the woman in the background could be heard saying “This is Tinubu’s rally in Owerri. As they are doing their rally, people are shouting Obi”

