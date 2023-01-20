This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Supporters Reject Atiku Abubakar Loud And Clear During Campaign Rally In Abeokuta, Ogun State

The Ogun State Campaign event of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be considered a success; yet, a video that surfaced online demonstrates how some party fans mocked and rejected the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Following the Ogun State Ministry of Sports and Youths Development’s announcement that the MKO Abiola Stadium is undergoing renovations and will not be available for the campaign rally, a massive crowd of PDP supporters gathered at Ake Palace Arcade on Wednesday for a campaign rally, according to reports.

Atiku, his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa, and other PDP Presidential Campaign Council officials, including the party’s Ogun governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, and the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, were also present at the event.

Online video captures the moment when Emmanuel Udom was asking the crowd if they had their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in order to vote for Atiku and all PDP candidates in the next election. A portion of the audience echoed “NO” in response to the governor’s inquiries, but he remained unfazed until the conclusion of his address.

