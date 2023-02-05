Supporters Of The Naira’s Redesign Are Enemies Of Nigeria, Says Governor Nyesom Wike.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, says that supporters of the naira’s redesign are enemies of Nigeria. Governor Wike spoke at Opobo Town Sandfield during the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign flag-off rally for Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area on Saturday.

According to him, the enemies of Nigeria are the ones supporting this type of team. I believe they didn’t tell President Buhari about the decorating because, if they had told him, as he and I are going at the same time on May 29, I know that the man will like to finish well and go. It was the people who don’t like him; they’re the ones who brought all these things. Do you understand me? But I believe that people hear the curse of Nigerians; do you understand? So nobody could tell me, saying that because of corruption, that’s why they are doing this.

He further stated that “this policy is just a policy.” Where people they target say, “Make them vez,” if they vez, they will come demonstrate so that riots will come, and if riots come, they will come say, “No, we’re not doing this election again; say we do it in three governments.” Say you people will survive in three governments?

