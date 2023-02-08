Support me to turn Nigeria around, Obi begs Nigerians

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has urged Nigerians to vote for him in the upcoming general elections in order to turn the country around.

Obi made the call during a public presentation of his book, “Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective,” in Abuja on Tuesday.

He thanked the book launch organizers for believing in him and choosing to be a part of his small effort to show that a new Nigeria is possible.

“We are committed to it, as I told all the supporters, we need people, we need all of you to support us, especially in these final days to reach the end of this phase.

“Nigeria has suffered a lot, this is a great country that can be turned around.

“We cannot succeed without your help, so as you launch this book, please join us in changing Nigeria,” he said.

Obi described the 2023 election as an existential election and urged everyone to participate.

“No one knows what will happen if we get it wrong. In everything I do, I will always wish Nigeria the best.

“I know you will, and I urge you to be a part of the new Nigeria Datti and I are fighting for,” he said.

Prof. Okay Ikechukwu, Professor of Strategic Management and Human Capital Development at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, who reviewed the book, stated that the 969-page book contains Obi’s success stories.

According to Ikechukwu, the book is a compilation of write-ups about Obi by various people, but it resonated with similar topics of integrity, character, comments, and legacies of achievement.

He stated that Nigeria is richly blessed, but its potential is limited due to poor leadership and resource mismanagement.

He, however, said this book has shown that Obi can rescue Nigeria, adding that “the testimony of how he worked is all here in the book”.

The book is a modest attempt to draw attention to the qualities of a man of proven integrity, a collection of voices that reveal the man who aspires to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in May 2023.

“It is about a man who is widely believed to have the world-class leadership qualities desperately needed by Nigerians right now to save the country and enthrone a new Nigeria,” he said.

“The achievement of this goal will ultimately depend on the capacity of Nigerians to insist on integrity as a fundamental leadership trait in the 2023 elections.

“The overall goal of presenting a wide range of voices and authorship in the book is to provide our audience with the opportunity to read Nigerians’ thoughts on Mr Peter Obi from various perspectives, which eventually coalesce into one consensus perspective that it is all about integrity.”

